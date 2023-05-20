 
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security team responsible for chaos in New York?

By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who had been involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase, seemingly failed to keep a check on their security team.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security team reportedly 'caused absolute chaos by driving on wrong side of road' in New York.

The security team - protecting the California-based couple during their New York visit - reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road, a witness has claimed.

A photographer at the incident has claimed that the couple's security team caused "chaos" as they attempted to evade paparazzi.

"They were heading east on 57th Street and came to a stop at a red light at 8th Avenue," A witness has told GBN.

"It’s two lanes of traffic in each direction and they pulled out onto the opposite side of the road into oncoming traffic. But they got stuck in the middle of the road. It caused absolute chaos,"

"Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience," another photographer told ITV.

It comes after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents' "near catastrophic" car chase claim, which was also dismissed by their taxi driver on the evening.

