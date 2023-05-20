 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI leader backs trying May 9 vandals under army act

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan addresses a presser at PTI Secretariat in Rawalpindi, on June 30, 2022. — PPI
PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan addresses a presser at PTI Secretariat in Rawalpindi, on June 30, 2022. — PPI

  • PTI leader Sarwar calls for punishing May 9 vandals.
  • Ex-minister condemns attacks on army installations.
  • Sarwar rejects reports of leaving Khan-led PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday backed the authorities' decision to try May 9 vandals under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

"Whatever the authorities decide [...] if the trial can be conducted legally under the army act, then it should take place," he told Geo News' Shahzad Iqbal when asked if the suspects should be tried under those laws.

"They [the perpetrators] should be punished," he said about the protesters who smashed and burned military installations after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case on May 9.

The military called May 9 "Black Day" and has decided to try the protesters under the army act, with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir saying that the legal process in this regard has already begun.

The former federal minister, during whose stint Pakistan's aviation sector suffered a setback as he claimed that several pilots were operating without licenses, condemned the attacks and said there was a need to hold a probe into the events.

'Not leaving PTI'

With several party leaders jumping ship after the events, Sarwar said he had no plans of parting ways with PTI.

"There is no truth [to the reports about me leaving the party]. Tehreek-e-Insaf is my second home," the former aviation minister said.

"I am not in the party on rent. I own this house. I am not going nowhere," he added.

High-profile leaders who have quit the PTI in recent days include Member of the National Assembly Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, Sindh Assembly members Karim Bux Gabol and Sanjay Gangwani, former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah, former federal minister Aamir Kiyani and former climate change adviser Malik Amin Aslam.

The announcements came amid a mass crackdown on the party following the violent protests. Meanwhile, PTI chief Khan has distanced the party from the attacks and called for an independent investigation.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan agrees to appear before NAB on May 23 in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan agrees to appear before NAB on May 23 in Al-Qadir Trust case

Legal process to try May 9 planners, perpetrators under army act begins: COAS

Legal process to try May 9 planners, perpetrators under army act begins: COAS
PTI chief ready for 'minus-Imran' formula in broader interest of Pakistan

PTI chief ready for 'minus-Imran' formula in broader interest of Pakistan
Imran calls for empowering Justice Isa-led commission on audio leaks to probe 'unknown people'

Imran calls for empowering Justice Isa-led commission on audio leaks to probe 'unknown people'
'Back to zero': Maryam terms PTI disintegration 'karma'

'Back to zero': Maryam terms PTI disintegration 'karma'
Women involved in attacks on military installations to be arrested at all costs: Punjab CM

Women involved in attacks on military installations to be arrested at all costs: Punjab CM
Pakistan reports fourth mpox case

Pakistan reports fourth mpox case

IBCC says its reforms set to 'transform education system'

IBCC says its reforms set to 'transform education system'
In audio leak, Imran Khan pleads with US lawmaker to intervene amid crackdown on PTI video

In audio leak, Imran Khan pleads with US lawmaker to intervene amid crackdown on PTI
Seven arrested for 'renting out' smartphones to children

Seven arrested for 'renting out' smartphones to children
'Very hot weather to prevail in Sindh'

'Very hot weather to prevail in Sindh'
Justice Faez Isa-led judicial commission tasked to probe audio leaks

Justice Faez Isa-led judicial commission tasked to probe audio leaks