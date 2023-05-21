 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Riley Keough sends love to Lily Gladstone for Cannes Film Festival success

Riley Keough celebrated her Under the Bridge co-star Lily Gladstone’s milestone at the Cannes Film Festival.

On a Saturday, May 20th, 2023, Gladstone’s movie Killers of the Flower Moon premiered to the ‘biggest’ standing ovation for 9 minutes at the event, according to Variety.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the 3-hour-and-26-minute film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro alongside the actress, 36.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 33, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video clip of Gladstone from a carousel shared by Rutherford Falls maker, Sierra Teller Ornelas.

In the clip, Gladstone appears to get emotional as the enraptured crowd proceeds to applause the movie.

In the original caption, Ornelas wrote, “Just stealing pics from Cannes and losing my mind over how amazing this is. All the flowers to @lilygladstone @cara.jade.myers @janaedawnnn @tatankameans @tantoocardinal”

She added, “You worked so f---ing hard and waited so God Damn long for this moment.”

Based on David Grann’s best-selling book and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Despite the long run-time and the movie starting 45 minutes late, the crowd entranced by the show, erupted in applause springing to their feet for nine minutes.

Meanwhile, Hulu’s upcoming limited series, executive produced by Riley Keough, is in the works. It will be based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home.

