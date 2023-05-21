Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show

She also claimed that the two hosts are far too connected for Holly to continue hosting

Media personality Kim Woodburn claims that Holly Willoughby, host of This Morning, has to leave the show after the resignation of Philip Schofield. He announced on the 20th that he would be stepping away from the show after 21 years.

Woodburn previously revealed that she had unfriendly run-ins with Schofield when she made appearances on the program. In a program on GB News, she said that he had made the right decision by leaving.

“I think he realises his position is untenable. I think he has used common sense and he is gone. You could tell he was king on that show. I mean, he was really ruling the roost. And whenever I've been on with him, he hasn't been very pleasant. He was downright nasty. He was literally laughing at me sniggering at me.”

She continued: “The game's up. Everything's out about him. It's all been exposed. He's gone. Now, the only thing I'm praying and hoping is that young Miss Holly Willoughby has the common sense to go.”

She also claimed that the two hosts are far too connected for Holly to continue hosting, saying: “She cannot continue. You think of Phil, you think of Holly. All these years she's worked with him. She's heard him be rude in front of people. She's seen him on the sofa upsetting people. She's never once pulled him up on it. She should've told him to stop. She's not a good presenter. And if she thinks she can run that show, without Phillip she can't. She needs to go.”