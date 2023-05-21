Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘the embodiment’ of a ‘bad PR executive’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for ‘destroying’ their entire popularity in a way that ‘only they could’.



This entire matter has been referenced by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

He weighed in on everything during his most recent chat with Fox News Digital.

The converastion arose once Mr Larcombe hailed the couple for ‘utterly destroying’ their entire popularity ‘with their own hands’.

Especially since “If you were a PR executive who took on Harry and Meghan a day after they got married, it would be almost difficult to embark on a strategy to remove them from their popularity in the way they have.”

“It would be hard to have done it deliberately and strategically,” he also added before adding “Now… the relationship with the British public has disappeared.”