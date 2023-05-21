 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix to release documentary featuring late Korean actress Sulli

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Fans of Sulli are elated to hear the news since they will get to see the star on their screens one last time
Fans of Sulli are elated to hear the news since they will get to see the star on their screens one last time

Late Koren actress Sulli will be featured in an episode from an anthology series on Netflix named Persona. The episode will be released on June 16th and will show the actress giving an in-depth interview.

The interview took place back in 2019 when she was preparing to film for the five part series. However, she had only gotten through half of the second episode when she passed in October.

Fans of Sulli are elated to hear the news since they will get to see the star on their screens one last time. They also expressed their hope that the network will be respectful of her memory.

One fan wrote: “Got goosebumps, didn’t expect this at all. I frequently go back to her last song release, Goblin, because it’s so nice. Will def watch this to see her one more time.”

Another added: “I'm glad they're finally releasing this. Sulli never really got a chance to shine musically at SM, but Goblin was that song. It's an amazing song, yes, but it feels so intertwined with Sulli herself, from the message to the concept. Crazy to think it's been so long…”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard evades question on Johnny Depp trial with smile

Amber Heard evades question on Johnny Depp trial with smile
K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups reveals how he makes sure they get along

K-pop group Seventeen’s S.Coups reveals how he makes sure they get along
Spice Girl Victoria Beckham enjoys night out with friend Ken Paves

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham enjoys night out with friend Ken Paves
Eamonn Holmes speaks up amid Phillip Schofield's removal from ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes speaks up amid Phillip Schofield's removal from ‘This Morning’

Rylan Clarke says he will be taking break after Phillip Schofield’s resignation

Rylan Clarke says he will be taking break after Phillip Schofield’s resignation
Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'
Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show

Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show
Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”

Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”
‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield steps out with his mother after resignation

‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield steps out with his mother after resignation
Gal Gadot celebrates her return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Gal Gadot celebrates her return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ betrayed by ITV after co-host Holly’s ultimatum

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ betrayed by ITV after co-host Holly’s ultimatum

Miley Cyrus retires from tours, says it’s ‘isolating’ to be in front of a crowd

Miley Cyrus retires from tours, says it’s ‘isolating’ to be in front of a crowd