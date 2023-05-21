Netflix to release documentary featuring late Korean actress Sulli

Fans of Sulli are elated to hear the news since they will get to see the star on their screens one last time

Late Koren actress Sulli will be featured in an episode from an anthology series on Netflix named Persona. The episode will be released on June 16th and will show the actress giving an in-depth interview.

The interview took place back in 2019 when she was preparing to film for the five part series. However, she had only gotten through half of the second episode when she passed in October.

Fans of Sulli are elated to hear the news since they will get to see the star on their screens one last time. They also expressed their hope that the network will be respectful of her memory.

One fan wrote: “Got goosebumps, didn’t expect this at all. I frequently go back to her last song release, Goblin, because it’s so nice. Will def watch this to see her one more time.”

Another added: “I'm glad they're finally releasing this. Sulli never really got a chance to shine musically at SM, but Goblin was that song. It's an amazing song, yes, but it feels so intertwined with Sulli herself, from the message to the concept. Crazy to think it's been so long…”