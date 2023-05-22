 
Monday May 22, 2023
Inside Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh's well grounded life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt lives a very grounded life even though she is a daughter of two of the most famous actors in the world, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Speaking to Life & Style, an insider revealed that the 16-year-old does not want to use her parents’ money and wants to be a financial independent teen.

The source said Shiloh is “one of the most down-to-earth kids in Hollywood,” before adding that the teenager is “surprisingly well-adjusted.”

"She insists on earning her own money, buys most of her clothes from vintage shops and has friends from all walks of life," a source said.

“She’s mature beyond her years,” the insider commented before delving into her interests and hobbies, saying, "Shiloh is totally into the arts — acting, dancing, singing and DJing."

"She is even working with Brad producing and directing a movie,” the claimed said referring to the Babylon actor.

The insider went on to add that Shiloh also wants to travel around the world. "She’s caught the travel bug and fallen in love with Europe," an insider said.

"She eventually wants to live in New York so that she can be closer to some of her favorite countries, like Italy and Spain.

“Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight,” a source added earlier this year.

Furthermore, the insider revealed that the teenager has received multiple modelling gigs but she does not see herself becoming one, however, she considers taking the job if it pays good money.

“She’s been offered lucrative modeling gigs, which she’s mulling over,” the insider said. “Shiloh says modeling isn’t her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art and movie projects.”

