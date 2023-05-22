 
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon explains why he ‘rejects’ child support payments as father to 12

Nick Cannon, the Masked Singer host recently shed some light into his day-to-day finances, for his family.

The Daily Cannon host weighed in on everything during his appearance on Jason Lee’s podcast.

The conversation surrounding his financial commitment to his 12 kids was brought to light, when the interviewer asked him how he ‘protects assets’ while co-parenting with multiple women.

“I don't care about that stuff,” Cannon responded by saying. “I believe true currency is your energy. I wish I could make a contract,” that stipulates “'You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave'.”

After all “Money comes and goes,” so “I always tell people, 'Money don't make you happy. Happy makes you money'. So I'm always going to be good, and every dollar that I make is for my family.”

In terms of his financial obligations and how he supports the 12 children, he shares with multiple women, Cannon explained he's “not in the child support system that is run by the government.”

“My money is they money, they money is my money,” he added before concluding. “They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out.” (sic)

For those unversed with Cannon’s family tree, he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, another set of twin boys twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 23 months, alongside 6-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

He also also dad to Rise Messiah, 6 months, Golden Sagon, 6m, and Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Furthermore, he shares son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi.

As well as Onyx Ice, 8 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, and Halo Marie, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott.

