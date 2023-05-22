 
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of starting ‘self-indulgent’ warfare, that only a ‘multi-millionaire’ could.

Ms Camilla Tominey, an associate editor for The Telegraph weighed in on Prince Harry’s lawsuits against British media.

She started everything off by warning that Prince Harry ‘stands to lose more than he’s bargained for’, even if he does defend his decision by saying his intentions are to ‘save the journalism progression’.

Ms Tominey was quoted saying, “All five cases are ongoing and it is not known when they will conclude or what the outcomes will be.”

“Yet having readily divulged even more personal information in his ongoing quest to protect his privacy, even if he wins in court, Harry may end up losing in the long run.”

“Contrary to suggestions his lawyers are operating on a ‘no win, no fee basis’, Harry is already wracking up a considerable legal bill - and may not recoup all of his costs, even if he is victorious,” she also warned.

“His wife Meghan only had 90 per cent of her estimated £1 million costs covered when she won her claim against the Mail on Sunday for breach of privacy and copyright in January 2022.”

So “If the Duke has spent five times that amount on five separate claims then he still potentially faces losing around £500,000, even if he wins on all counts.”

Ms Tominey believes that even if Prince Harry, like the Duchess, argues the “legal action is more about principles than money,” he “risks inviting criticism that he can only afford to engage in what some may regard as a self-indulgent war against the press, because he is a multi-millionaire with nothing better to do than avenge his critics.”

