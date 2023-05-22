Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh couldn’t understand industry 'politics'

While promoting his upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke about the impact of nepotism on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he described as a "pure soul."

While talking to Aaj Tak, Bajpayee shared fond memories of Sushant, saying, "We really became close and he had so much love for me.”

Weighing in on the politics that goes on in Bollywood, the seasoned actor said, "Industry mein politics humesha hota hai (There’s always politics involved in the industry) but it gets dirtier as you climb the ladder of success.”

Bajpayee, 54, reflected on nepotism in the industry saying that anyone who aims too high is met with resistance from the mighty moguls of the industry.

"He wanted to be a star and there’s too much competition there. Anyone who enters the field to be a star would try their best to clinch that position. However, he couldn’t bear the same. I have realised that he was a pure soul and andar se baccha tha (He was a child at heart). He could not understand the manipulation that was needed."

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, leaving fans absolutely devastated. The untimely demise of the young actor sparked a serious debate on nepotism in the Bollywood industry.