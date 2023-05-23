 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger lands Netflix top post

Netflix has roped in action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger as the new chief action officer, as the star revealed in the streamer's promotional video on Youtube.

"No one loves action as much as I do," the Terminator actor continued. "That's why I've accepted the big new job as Netflix's chief action officer."

Following, the Predator star vowed to bring heart-racing action to the subscribers before adding new Netflix action content on the way, including Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2, Henry Cavill's The Witcher, and Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone.

"Nobody knows action like I do, and nobody hits like Netflix," the 75-year-old raved about his upcoming debut show Fubar on the streamer on May 25.

In other news, Schwarzenegger revealed that his son-in-law, Chris Pratt is great at chess.

The chess enthusiast told ExtraTV, "In all fairness, I am a mediocre chess player … It is just that Chris Pratt has just begun playing chess, but he's very, very focused."

"He's very, very smart, and he's a quick, quick learner. I think he's extraordinary, the actor continued. "I was in the middle of a game, almost losing the game, so I had to stay focused. I had to visualise myself as the winner. I said, 'Please, can you leave right now? I'm about to lose!'"

