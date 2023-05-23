 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Blake Shelton bids farewell to 'The Voice', fellow coach Niall Horan reacts



Blake Shelton has been a coach on The Voice for all 23 seasons
The Voice season 23 marks as Blake Shelton’s finale; singer and fellow coach Niall Horan has finally reacted to the news.

Expressing his sadness over the news, former One Direction member says that he will miss him big time. He also called Blake a 'real friend.'

“We're gonna have a few drinks, no doubt. I'm gonna miss him. Big time. I've made a real friend”, stated Niall.

Niall, who joined the show this season, added: "Like, I didn't know the guy in October of last year, but he's just been a constant. We text every day. He's been a laugh the whole [time]. I hope he doesn't win it! But I'm gonna miss him."

Meanwhile, when the top 5’s name was unveiled by The Voice host Carson Daly, the Irish singer went down the memory lane to remember the time when he was competing for The X Factor in 2010, reports E!

He stated: "It was so intense. It brought back so many memories. I was getting so many flashbacks of being on the show I was on.”

Niall Horan also mentioned: "I just stood there on stage, waiting for the results to be read out. I found myself doing the exact same things I was doing when I was a contestant. Just watching Carson's mouth to see who he was going to announce next, and nothing else."

