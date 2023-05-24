 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Lily-Rose Depp ‘super happy’ for dad Johnny Depp’s Cannes’ movie

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Lily-Rose Depp is a proud daughter as she supported dad Johnny Depp.

The movie, Jeanne du Barry, which stars the Pirates of the Caribbean actor 59, as King Louis XV, opened the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival last week.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023, the 23-year-old daughter of the veteran actor who attended the creening of the first few episodes of her and The Weeknd’s (Abel Tesfaye) new Sam Levinson-directed HBO drama, The Idol.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Lily-Rose gushed over the seven-minute standing ovation her father received for his biographical drama.

“I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited,” Lily-Rose gushed. “And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.”

The movie premiere at the festival also marked the Finding Neverland actor’s first major on-screen role since his controversial defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Lily-Rose received a five-minute standing ovation of her own for the controversial series.

“It was the first time that I had watched it with an audience outside of like, myself and Sam and Ashley and Abel, which is just kind of how I watched the first couple episodes,” she said.

“But it was incredible. It felt like such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we’ve been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show, and creating this little family together, and it just felt really, really nice.”

Lily-Rose Depp portrays Jocelyn in the much talked about series, a pop star coming off a psychotic break after the death of her mother. The series garnered a lot of criticism over its explicit sexual scenes and nudity. 

