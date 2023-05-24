GHQ attack: Alleged audio of PTI women's wing member surfaces

A new audio leak has surfaced online in which members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women's wing are allegedly discussing the plan to move toward the General Headquarters (GHQ) during protests on May 9.



The PTI workers and supporters stormed military installations including the GHQ and Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) during protests against former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, which the army has dubbed as "Black Day".

The government has launched a crackdown to arrest abettors, planners and instigators involved in violence during which a large number of PTI workers and leaders have been arrested.

The party has denied involvement in vandalism.

However, the newly leaked audio suggests that the female PTI members purportedly acted on the orders of the party's former MNA Kanwal Shauzab to proceed to the GHQ.



The audio is allegedly of separate telephonic conversations between former PTI MPA Farah Agha with ex-MPA Sabreena Javaid and Farkhanda Koukeb, who is currently the deputy general secretary of the party's women wing.



During the first conversation, Farah is purportedly informing Sabreena as all the internet connections were down and they were now supposed to go to the GHQ.

While in the second audio, Farah could be heard telling Farkhanda that severe shelling was being done near Liaquat Bagh, and male supporters were engaged in clashes with the police.

Here is the transcription of the phone calls.

Call no 1

Sabreena: Yes Farah

Farah: Hello.. Ji.. Net is off Sabreena.

Sabreena: What?

Farah: All the net [connections] are off. Then Shanzay told me that no net [connection] is working, neither on the phone nor any other.

Sabreena: Yes.

Farah: So now [we] have to reach GHQ.

Sabreena: Alright.

Farah: I have left because Ma’m Kanwal is out. So I have also left. So I just wanted to tell you that men are going toward Faizabad and Ma’m Kanwal has asked us to reach GHQ.

Call no 2

Farah: Hello.

Farkhanda: Yes.. yes Farah.

Farah: Hello Farkhanda (inaudible) [stop here, here]. Farkhanda, very heavy shelling is taking place here near Liaquat Bagh. Clashes are taking place between men and police. Now they are saying that there is no way to go to Saddar, they [police] have blocked all the routes. I have checked Expressway and other roads as well. Now tell me what to do.

Farah: Rashid Hafeez, Shafiq and Samawiah are in Faizabad. They [police] are pushing Samawiyah back, [but] Samawiyah is acting like a heroine to go further.

