 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle

The British journalist who suggested that one of Omid Scobie's friends was behind screenplay of "The Little Mermaid" remake which allegedly includes a jibe at Kate Middleton.

Richard Eden clarified, "Disney has been in touch. It's keen to state that Zach Johnson, Omid Scobie's old pal and fellow outspoken critic of the royal family,  had nothing to  do with with the screenplay for "The Little Mermaid" remake."

Disney’s new version of "The Little Mermaid" features a scene that appears to mock the Princess of Wales.

The upcoming film has sparked anger among the supporters of the British royal family.

The Telegraph reported that the film already has a royal connection as Meghan Markle drew parallels between herself and Ariel in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The film stars newcomer Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, who falls for a handsome prince and gives up her voice in order to be with him.

Writing for mailplus.co.uk, Richard Eden had asked, "Did Meghan's cheerleader Omid Scobie's old pal at Disney help plant extraordinary jibe at the Princess of Wales in The Little Mermaid 2023?"

He claimed that Omid Scobie's friend Zach Johnson is a senior figure at the Walt Disney Company. He used to work with Scobie at American gossip magazine US Weekly.

The journalist alleged that articles which appeared under their joint bylines included one with the headline "Kate Middleton Topless Photos Published in a French magazine.

"Just like Scobie, Johnson enjoys taking pot shots at the royal family," he said.

Omid Scobie is the co-author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase

Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase
Meghan Markle is ‘a little unhinged’ over fame: report

Meghan Markle is ‘a little unhinged’ over fame: report
Kate Middleton takes a hit at Prince Harry in new statement?

Kate Middleton takes a hit at Prince Harry in new statement?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just making things up’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just making things up’
Prince Harry’s police protection case loss is his ‘biggest setback yet’ video

Prince Harry’s police protection case loss is his ‘biggest setback yet’
How much Prince Harry could face in legal bill after defeat in case over security?

How much Prince Harry could face in legal bill after defeat in case over security?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make ‘juicy’ Netflix movie about royal life video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make ‘juicy’ Netflix movie about royal life
Prince Harry’s ‘aggressive paparazzi’ a ‘reenactment of Fast and Furious' video

Prince Harry’s ‘aggressive paparazzi’ a ‘reenactment of Fast and Furious'
Royal family lands in trouble days after King Charles coronation?

Royal family lands in trouble days after King Charles coronation?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dub ‘PR stunt’ claims as ‘abhorrent’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dub ‘PR stunt’ claims as ‘abhorrent’
Prince William secretly offers olive branch to Prince Harry? video

Prince William secretly offers olive branch to Prince Harry?