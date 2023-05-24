Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle

The British journalist who suggested that one of Omid Scobie's friends was behind screenplay of "The Little Mermaid" remake which allegedly includes a jibe at Kate Middleton.

Richard Eden clarified, "Disney has been in touch. It's keen to state that Zach Johnson, Omid Scobie's old pal and fellow outspoken critic of the royal family, had nothing to do with with the screenplay for "The Little Mermaid" remake."

Disney’s new version of "The Little Mermaid" features a scene that appears to mock the Princess of Wales.

The upcoming film has sparked anger among the supporters of the British royal family.

The Telegraph reported that the film already has a royal connection as Meghan Markle drew parallels between herself and Ariel in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The film stars newcomer Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, who falls for a handsome prince and gives up her voice in order to be with him.

Writing for mailplus.co.uk, Richard Eden had asked, "Did Meghan's cheerleader Omid Scobie's old pal at Disney help plant extraordinary jibe at the Princess of Wales in The Little Mermaid 2023?"

He claimed that Omid Scobie's friend Zach Johnson is a senior figure at the Walt Disney Company. He used to work with Scobie at American gossip magazine US Weekly.

The journalist alleged that articles which appeared under their joint bylines included one with the headline "Kate Middleton Topless Photos Published in a French magazine.

"Just like Scobie, Johnson enjoys taking pot shots at the royal family," he said.

Omid Scobie is the co-author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".