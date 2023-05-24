 
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
King Charles, royal family warned of serious threats

King Charles III and the royal family will face issues keeping the monarchy "relevant" in the coming years, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams said one of the biggest issues for the King will be "remaining relevant", adding that it will include "disenchantment" and the "possible break up of the United Kingdom" as Scotland continues to campaign for independence.

In conversation with Express UK, the expert said: "A challenge will be to keep the monarchy relevant in the area of soft power where it is currently such a potent force, expect trips abroad to be announced and the Palace’s review of patronages will clarify the issue of how many engagements the royals will be carrying out."

Prince William and Harry's father reportedly does not want to make Buckingham Palace his permanent residence, despite the Queen living there during her reign. Instead, the palace could be opened up to the public for long periods of time following a £369 taxpayer-funded million refurbishment.

The expert said this could be another issue and the "role the royal palaces will have".

Charles is head of the Commonwealth and head of state in 14 countries, collectively known as the Commonwealth realms — Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and the United Kingdom. But some of these countries want to become republics. In 2021, Barbados officially became a republic after removing Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.

King, according to Fitzwilliams, will want to "retain the loyalty" of the countries and place "tremendous significance on his headship".

