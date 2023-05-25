Nation observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ to pay rich tribute to martyrs

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir at the Martyrs monument at the GHQ during the ceremony held in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan. — Screengrab/Geo News

The country is observing Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day) today (Thursday) to remember and pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while defending the motherland and its people.



The main event was held at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir as the chief guest.

During the ceremony, rich tribute was paid to the martyrs and prominent personalities laid floral wreath at the martyrs monument.

Some of the prominent people that attended the ceremony and laid floral wreath included former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee Gen (retd) Nadeem Raza, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, law enforcement personnel, students, teachers and other members of the society.



Apart from this, numerous events featuring Quran recitation and prayers have been organised across the country. Moreover, several commemorative ceremonies will be held at the martyrs' memorials as well.

The gatherings are aimed at serving as a platform for the nation to honour the courageous heroes and their indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication. Martyrs of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary and other law enforcement agencies will be remembered.

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz express pride over martyrs' valiance

In his message, President Arif Alvi said that the entire nation was proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout history.

“The nation owes to the heroism and sacrifices offered by the jawans (soldiers) and officers of our Armed Forces, including Pakistan Army, Rangers, Air Force, Navy, Police, and other security institutions that made Pakistan’s defence impregnable,” a press release issued by President Secretariat Press Wing stated.

The president acknowledged the armed forces' services for crushing the menace of terrorism and assisting the fellow countrymen during natural calamities and pandemic.

“Let us pledge on this day that we will never forget our valiant martyrs and reiterate our commitment to always honour them and express our undying love for these brave sons and daughters of the nation,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the people, especially the children, to visit monuments and graves of martyrs and shower flowers on them as a sign of affection and respect. He said Pakistan should show the world that it is a nation that holds its martyrs in veneration and affection.

He said that martyrs reverence day was being observed to py glowing tribute to the heroes and express unflinching solidarity with their families.

In a detailed tweet, the prime minister regretted and condemned the May 9 violence and desecration of martyrs' monuments, saying that the incidents gave the enemy a reason to celebrate.

"Our nation knows how to protect the honour of their martyrs. [...] Today we revive and reiterate our pledge to uphold the honour and respect of our Shuhada. The essence of Pakistan’s existence lies in the spiritual covenant between its people and the martyrs," PM wrote on Twitter.

Moreover, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, tri-services services chiefs, retired services officers and representatives of civil society also paid tributes to martyrs of Pakistan, a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations said.

They said the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal and will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen.

"These sacrifices will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan," it added.