 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

The editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour also made an appearance and posed with Cara
The editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour also made an appearance and posed with Cara

Well-known model and actress Cara Delevingne shows off her stunning figure at the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The star donned a bold blue suit with a plunging neckline with built-in gloves.

The suit also featured a large blue and silver button that pulled the suit together and cinched her waist. She paired the look with tall sparkly slip-on heels.

The Parsons event honoured English model Naomi Campbell, the CEO of Neiman Marcus, Geoffroy van Raemdonck as well as French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing.

Cara chose to slick her dark locks down paired with blue eyeshadow and a nude lip. She posed in front of the cameras with Rousteing himself, with the latter donning a stunning black suit.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour also made an appearance and posed with Cara, with the 73 year old donning a fitted white top paired with a floral red skirt with ruffles.

She paired it with a yellow stone necklace, black shades and her hair in her signature bob. Wintour also posed on the red carpet with Rousteing who has been the creative director of the fashion house Balmain since 2011.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix
Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future

Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future
Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans video

Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans
Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes
Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol
Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’
Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy

Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy
Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift
Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch video

Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch
Tom Hanks angry Cannes appearance: Expert reveals what really happened

Tom Hanks angry Cannes appearance: Expert reveals what really happened