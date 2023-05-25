Ryan Gosling reveals how Margot Robbie treated him on 'Barbie' set

 
Ryan Gosling has revealed the special treatment he got on the sets of Barbie from his costar Margot Robbie
Ryan Gosling has revealed the special treatment he got on the sets of 'Barbie' from his costar Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling hs disclosed how Margot Robbie assisted him in immersing himself into his role on the Barbie set by presenting him with a gift every day of filming. 

During an interview with Vogue Gosling shared how Robbie would leave a pink present with a pink bow for him every day on set. The gifts were all beach-themed, such as puka shells or a sign that said "Pray for surf."

Gosling, 42, admitted that he wasn't entirely sure what his character's job as Ken meant, but he felt that Robbie's gifts were a way of helping him understand. 

He described the presents as a gesture of support and guidance from Barbie to Ken.

It seems that Robbie's technique had a positive impact on Gosling's performance, as the 32-year-old actress praised his portrayal of Ken in the film. She even went so far as to say that it showcased "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen."

In addition to her role as the iconic doll, Robbie also served as a producer on the film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig and is set to be released on July 21.

Interestingly, Robbie admitted that she didn't have much personal experience with Barbie dolls while growing up. She mentioned that her cousin owned a collection of Barbies, and she would often play with them when visiting her cousin's house.

As fans eagerly await the release of the film, it's clear that both Gosling and Robbie had a positive working relationship and that Robbie's thoughtful gifts played a role in Gosling's embodiment of the character Ken.

