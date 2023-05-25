Royal author claims Harry being abandoned by Meghan Markle

A royal author and commentator has claimed that Meghan Markle is separating from Prince Harry.

Angela Levin made this claim while appearing on GB News show hosted by Dan Wootton

"She is absolutely separating from him," she told the host adding that the Duke of Sussex is slowly being abandoned by "self obsessed Meghan Markle.

Both Angela Levin and Dan Wootton are known as staunch critics of Harry and Meghan Markle.

The pair has long targeted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their TV appearances and social media posts.

While Angela did not corroborate her claim with any evidence, a large number of royal fans seemed to believe what she said on the TV show.

Commenting on Angela's views, multiple royal family supporters urged Harry to preempt Meghan from making any such move against him. They asked him to be "Diana 2.0" as he has always wanted to be.

They said Harry should not wait for Meghan to divorce him and instead be smart and do a "tell-all" about what he went through while married to her.

Prince Harry got married to Meghan, a former US actress, in 2018 and moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as working member of the royal family.

They couple, ,who live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, have launched several projects to live a financially independent life.

An article recently published in The Telegraph claimed that Harry and Meghan are heading in different directions.

The article published on their fifth wedding anniversary praised them for keeping their marriage intact despite all the odds.

It did not mention whether Harry and Meghan intend to separate.