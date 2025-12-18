King Charles says thank you to real life train heroes

King Charles turned Buckingham Palace into a place of reflection rather than ritual this week, hosting a reception that honoured the strength and perseverance of those affected by the Huntingdon train attack



The King was seen warmly greeting Samir “Sam” Zitouni, who was seriously injured after stepping in to shield fellow passengers during the terrifying stabbing on the Doncaster to London service.

Zitouni attended the reception alongside his wife, Eleni Sakkoulei, joining railway staff and members of the public whose bravery helped avert even greater tragedy during the November 1 attack in Cambridgeshire.

Charles was also seen shsking hands with LNER train driver Andrew Johnson, a former Royal Navy serviceman, who was accompanied by his partner Abbie Northfield.

The reception comes as the legal process continues.

Anthony Williams has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, along with possession of a bladed article and additional offences allegedly committed in the hours leading up to the attack.

For the King, the event was a reminder of a theme he has often championed in moments of fear.

King Charles left no room for doubt about the depth of his feelings in the aftermath of the Huntingdon train attack, describing the incident as “appalling and shocking” in a deeply personal message issued within hours.

“My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire,” the King said at the time.

Extending his compassion to those caught up in the ordeal, he added: “Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones.”



Charles was also keen to single out the swift actions of the emergency services, praising their response to what he called an “awful incident.”