Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new title: 'Heart of the monarchy'

Prince William, Kate Middleton receives new honour: 'Heart of the monarchy'

Prince William and Princess Kate have received a new title for their dynamic personalities and inspiring skills to lead the monarchy with a positive and heart winning approach.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have engraved their names in the hearts of millions. Dubbed "the heart" of the royal family, the couple radiate hope and joy as they step into a brighter 2026.

Royal biographer Catherine Mayer believes “William and Kate are showcased as being not just the future of the monarchy but its absolute heart."

“They are becoming the face of state visits. They are taking on a leadership role. She looks like our idea of a future Queen.”

Princess Catherine reemerged this year after recovering from her cancer treatment and revealing in January she is in remission.

The future queen took on a series of royal duties in recent months, from spearheading Armistice Day celebrations, returning to the Royal Variety Performance, and hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

They made their return to the royal family's traditional pre-Christmas gathering at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Wales family had been absent from last year's festive lunch as the Princess of Wales was still undergoing cancer treatment at the time.

Instead of attending the 2023 celebration, they had travelled early to Norfolk to spend the holiday period at their Anmer Hall residence.

This year's gathering brings together approximately 70 of the King's extended relatives for the annual event, which typically occurs about a week before Christmas Day.