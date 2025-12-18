Prince Harry saddles up again with his trademark beard

Prince Harry saddles up again with his trademark

Prince Harry was spotted taking on ski duties on Wednesday, carving up the slopes of Aspen, Colorado, on a festive boys’ getaway that looked equal parts adrenaline and good vibes.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted enjoying a full day on the mountains with his close friend and polo pal Nacho Figueras.

Harry has been confirmed as a participant in the St Regis World Snow Polo Championship, returning him to the polo field.

The high-altitude tournament will take place on December 17–18, 2028 promising fast-paced action.

Harry cut a stylish figure in a mauve ski jacket, paired with black trousers and matching boots.



A dark blue helmet and sunglasses completed the look though his trademark beard made sure there was no mistaking who it was beneath the gear.



Nacho, appeared equally at ease as the two friends chatted before heading off to tackle the snow.

According to a source speaking to HELLO!, the duo spent around four hours skiing, taking breaks to enjoy lunch at one of the resort’s restaurants.

“Harry seemed happy,” the insider shared, adding that the duke was also joined by a small group of male friends during the outing.

Nacho has previously spoken warmly about his bond with Harry, telling HELLO!: “We speak very often.

It’s amazing to have a friendship that feels close even when we’re not physically together.”