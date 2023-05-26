 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian hailed for calling out Kanye West over his ‘damaging’ antics

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian praised for finally speaking out against Kanye West for promoting "insane narrative" about her which is “damaging” for their kids.

The reality TV megastar broke down while getting candid about her former husband’s antics during their very public divorce on the season premiere of The Kardashians.

She said during the show, "Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies.”

"Even how he looks so down on me for my leaked tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again," she added.

"All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

Appreciating The Kardashians star for addressing the issues she faced with West, who now goes by Ye, a Reddit user said, "Kim did a good thing talking about Ye first episode because this is everywhere on Twitter more views for their show."

"She is right 100% and it's important she actually said it out loud," another wrote while one user said, "She's gonna get backlash for that but she's totally right."

Talking about Kardashian comparing her leaked tapes to that of West’s racist remarks, one user said, "She's right what he has done and said about Jewish people and many other things the last few years IS more damaging.

"I agree with her. He has said some horrible horrible things that I think are much more damaging than knowing your parent made a sex tape,” the comment added.

“While most people's sex tapes are not made public, a lot of people do make them."


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift updates 'Snow on the Beach' with more Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift updates 'Snow on the Beach' with more Lana Del Rey
Emma Heming talks of importance of 'brain health' amid Bruce Willis' dementia video

Emma Heming talks of importance of 'brain health' amid Bruce Willis' dementia

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read video

Tina Turner 'great danger' cause of death revealed: Read
Khloe Kardashian shares 'hard' reason she named son THIS moniker video

Khloe Kardashian shares 'hard' reason she named son THIS moniker
Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death

Tina Turner told Oprah Winfrey she knew her end was near before death

Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead

Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead
Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo

Billie Eilish attracts massive praise as she displays rarely-seen tattoo
Ashley Johnson files restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Ashley Johnson files restraining order against ex-boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Tina Turner

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Tina Turner
Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out video

Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' new trailer out
Sam Smith sparks backlash as he cancels his Birmingham and Glasgow concerts

Sam Smith sparks backlash as he cancels his Birmingham and Glasgow concerts
Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC

Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Matty Healy in NYC