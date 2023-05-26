 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi on dealing with trolls: 'No need to give...'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Nora Fatehi also expressed her excitement on taking the centre stage at IIFA 2023
Nora Fatehi also expressed her excitement on taking the centre stage at IIFA 2023

Nora Fatehi spoke about dealing with trolls, said there is no need to give them so much energy.

Nora, while chatting with India Today, stated that she tends to ignore all trolls.

“I ignore them. There are so many great things happening. No need to give them so much energy. I have too many supporters and lovers.”

The Dilbar performer, who will be taking the centre stage at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFFA) 2023, also expressed her feelings over this latest development.


She added: “Mixed emotions, excited, nervous. Trying to make sure that I nail this one. So, I really hope the audience like it.”

Nora, 31, also mentioned making a checklist for the stage, “I make sure I eat, I have great people around me, share a couple of jokes, laugh, get into a good song, just positive vibes.”

During her interview, Nora Fatehi was asked to name one Bollywood or Hollywood star she would want to have a dance off with. She took Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudeva’s name. 

More From Showbiz:

'Mughal-e-Azam': From Oscars to Times Square New York

'Mughal-e-Azam': From Oscars to Times Square New York
Ishaan Khattar unveils how he auditioned for his upcoming Hollywood project

Ishaan Khattar unveils how he auditioned for his upcoming Hollywood project
Ali Fazal shares bts pics of 'Kandhar' with Gerard Butler

Ali Fazal shares bts pics of 'Kandhar' with Gerard Butler
Shabana Azmi on doing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': 'I surrendered myself'

Shabana Azmi on doing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': 'I surrendered myself'
Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to father P Khurrana days after his demise

Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to father P Khurrana days after his demise
Salman Khan all set to host 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Salman Khan all set to host 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'
Kartik Aaryan bids farewell to his character 'Sattu' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kartik Aaryan bids farewell to his character 'Sattu' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
'The Kerala Story': Adah Sharma talks about film's 'factual authenticity'

'The Kerala Story': Adah Sharma talks about film's 'factual authenticity'

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Amazon Prime confirms season 2

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Amazon Prime confirms season 2
Sanya Malhotra shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'

Sanya Malhotra shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'
Ranbir Kapoor thinks THIS actor as ideal babysitter for Raha

Ranbir Kapoor thinks THIS actor as ideal babysitter for Raha
Karan Johar drops first glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Karan Johar drops first glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'