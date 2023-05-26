 
Friday May 26, 2023
Web Desk

Govt to re-launch laptop scheme for youth, announces SAPM Shaza

Web Desk

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja. — Radio Pakistan/File
The government will re-launch the laptop scheme this year under the umbrella of the Prime Minister Youth Program, announced Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

In a press conference today, the SAPM shared that under the scheme 100,000 laptops will be provided to the youth.

Regretting that the previous government halted this scheme, she pointed out that laptops provided by the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government enabled the youth to continue their education and jobs during COVID-19.

Shaza said that the government has also initiated National Innovation Award to promote startup culture among the youth.

The SAPM said the government is also giving special emphasis to the promotion of healthy activities amongst the youth. 

As part of these endeavors, she pointed out that about 54,000 children became part of different games over the last one year. She recalled that hockey trials were conducted in twenty-five regions and volleyball trials in twenty-eight regions.  

The SAPM also announced that registration for football trials has started for youth all across Pakistan. 

