Doja Cat shares reason for changing title of her new album

Doja Cat has recently revealed why she keeps changing the title of her new music album.



Doja admitted that the album title interchanging is not “a trolling campaign or marketing scheme”.

“It’s because of indecisiveness and crowdsourcing,” said the musician.

Lately, the singer talked about her creative process in a roundtable interview at the Patrón El Cielo launch party in New York City, where she also performed a medley of her hit tracks.

Speaking to Insider on how she chooses an album title, Doja responded, “Good God. I don't know.”

“I put my ADHD kind of on display — by accident, I guess,” continued the songstress.

She continued, “I thought that 'Hellmouth' was the name of the album, but then it wasn't.”

“But I'm good at doing things last minute,” remarked the singer.

Doja explained, “I've been firing off random stuff and reading comments and seeing how people receive it and then, you know, saying 'no' a lot. ‘Just kidding’.”

In the end, she added, “I do think that I finally have a title, and it's not ‘First of All’.”