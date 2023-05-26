 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry stops Meghan from using Archewell for sharing news of her achievements?

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Harry stops Meghan from using Archewell for sharing news of her achievements?

The absence of any news on Archewell website regarding the two awards Meghan Markle received recently have raised eyebrows.

The couple, who often share their achievements on their organization's website, have avoided posting anything about the two awards.

The Duchess of Sussex received Women Of Vision Award in New York and Gracie Awards in California earlier this month.

But Meghan Markle and Princess Harry have posted absolutely nothing about the Duchess' achievements in the news section of the website.

The last news the couple shared on archewell.com was about "Mental Health Awareness Month" on May 15.

Harry stops Meghan from using Archewell for sharing news of her achievements?

The reason they haven't shared anything regarding the award which the Duchess of Sussex received for her services seems to be the public reactions to the "catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi photographers.

It is also being linked to differences the couple has developed between them.

The couple said they were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night that could have resulted in a “catastrophic” outcome.

Instead of getting any public support, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized for allegedly exaggerating the incident.

Even police statement did not seemed to support their version of the incident.

The British royal family also avoided commenting on the car chase which came just days after Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation in show of solidarity with his father.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?

Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?
Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans video

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans
Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle speak about THIS important cause

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle speak about THIS important cause
IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed

IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed
Prince Harry trying to meet Thomas Markle: report

Prince Harry trying to meet Thomas Markle: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report
King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report

King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report
Will King Charles, Prince William welcome Harry in royal family ever?

Will King Charles, Prince William welcome Harry in royal family ever?
Princess Diana’s former butler predicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce

Princess Diana’s former butler predicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce
King Charles 'blessing' Kate Middleton for popularity unlike Princess Diana video

King Charles 'blessing' Kate Middleton for popularity unlike Princess Diana
Royal family estate in Norfolk targeted, King Charles lambs taken away: report

Royal family estate in Norfolk targeted, King Charles lambs taken away: report