Harry stops Meghan from using Archewell for sharing news of her achievements?

The absence of any news on Archewell website regarding the two awards Meghan Markle received recently have raised eyebrows.

The couple, who often share their achievements on their organization's website, have avoided posting anything about the two awards.

The Duchess of Sussex received Women Of Vision Award in New York and Gracie Awards in California earlier this month.

But Meghan Markle and Princess Harry have posted absolutely nothing about the Duchess' achievements in the news section of the website.

The last news the couple shared on archewell.com was about "Mental Health Awareness Month" on May 15.

The reason they haven't shared anything regarding the award which the Duchess of Sussex received for her services seems to be the public reactions to the "catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi photographers.

It is also being linked to differences the couple has developed between them.

The couple said they were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night that could have resulted in a “catastrophic” outcome.

Instead of getting any public support, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized for allegedly exaggerating the incident.

Even police statement did not seemed to support their version of the incident.

The British royal family also avoided commenting on the car chase which came just days after Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation in show of solidarity with his father.