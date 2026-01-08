Prince William, Kate make surprise hospital visit after Camilla's heartfelt message

Prince William, Kate visit hospital in first joint outing of 2026 after Camilla's message

Prince William and Princess Kate made their first joint appearance of 2026 just hours after Queen Camilla's heartwarming message.

Kate, who won her cancer battle after year-long struggle, stepped out with her husband WIlliam for an engagement close to their hearts on Thursday, visiting Charing Cross Hospital in London.

She made the decision to accompany Prince William at the eleventh hour.

The couple's surprise engagement serves to spotlight NHS Charities Together, an organisation for which the couple serve as Joint Patrons.

During their trip, Kate and William acknowledged the incredible work of NHS staff over a difficult winter period.



The future monarch and his wife Kate took on this patronage role during the coronavirus pandemic and have maintained close ties with the charity network ever since.

Upon their arrival at the hospital, the royal pair planned to catch healthcare workers off guard during their tea break, taking time to hear about the strain staff are experiencing amid the current winter virus season.

The visit also includes meetings with charity-managed volunteers whose efforts help enhance patient care whilst alleviating demands on the broader workforce.

Kate and William's visit to hospital comes just hours after King Charles' office shared a heartwarming update on Queen Camilla's initiative with her message to Britons, celebrating the fifth anniversary of The Queen’s Reading Room.