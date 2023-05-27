'Euphoria' season 3 delays to 2025

HBO's hit drama Euphoria's season 3 was pushed forward to 2025 as the series was dogged by the WGA strike and creator Sam Levinson's involvement in The Idol.

In conversation with Deadline, HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi said, "Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on 'Idol' but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," adding, "We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol."

Recently, series costume designer Heidi Bivens also revealed to Vogue that "Euphoria" hoped to shoot this June and that the new season would see a possible time jump, adding, "There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they're not in high school anymore. Dorothy's not in Kansas anymore."