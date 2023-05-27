Austin Butler bonds with Kaia Gerber’s parents at casual dinner outing

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler enjoyed a double date with the model’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.



In exclusive photos obtained by Page Six, the part of four was seen grabbing dinner at Italian restaurant Roberta’s in Culver City, California, Thursday night, May 25th, 2023, amid rumours that the Elvis actor, 31 and the model, 21, are engaged.

The outing seemed to be a causal one as the family was en point with their fashion and comfort.

The Carrie Diaries star sported a white T-shirt beneath a blue jacket, brown pants, black shoes and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Kaia was dressed in loose-fitted black pants, a long matching black coat that she wore on top of a white embroidered top.

Veteran model, Crawford, 57, opted for jeans with black top and a leather jacket. Her businessman husband, Gerber, 61, matched his wife sans the leather jacket.

An anonymous tipster recently claimed to a gossip account, Deuxmoi that Butler had proposed to Kaia. However, a source tells Page Six the pair are not engaged.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in December 2021, when they were spotted exiting a yoga studio, walking closely. Later that month, they were spotted heading to an airport together for a holiday vacation.

In May 2022, the pair made it official at the red carpet of Met Gala, where they posed for pictures together.

The couple has since made many PDA-packed outings including their Cannes Film Festival that same month where they passionately locked lips.

Moreover, at the W Magazine pre-Golden Globe dinner in January 2023, a source told Page Six that the actor and his leading lady spent the evening “cuddled up in the corner.” Next month, Insiders at the W Magazine Best Performances party in February 2023 told the outlet that Kaia and Butler were “making out all night.”