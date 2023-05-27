Fans roast Beyoncé and Jay-Z over newly bought $200M mansion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made headlines recently with their record-breaking purchase of the $200 million Malibu home, leaving many in awe.



The mansion, situated on 8 acres in the exclusive beach enclave of Malibu, spans an impressive 42,000 square feet and was purchased from Bill Bell, a prominent art collector.



Designed by the renowned 81-year-old architect Tadao Ando, who has won the prestigious Pritzker Prize, the concrete structure received mixed reactions. Critics on Twitter were quick to compare it to an 'empty Costco distribution center', highlighting the extensive use of concrete, which is Ando's signature material.



One fan remarked on the unappealing appearance of the sprawling 30,000-square-foot concrete home, questioning how celebrities could invest such a hefty sum in a house that resembles a construction site. Another critic humorously suggested that they could have bought a prison instead, given the similarity in appearance, while saving money in the process.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ando's designs are highly sought after and have gained popularity among A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West. There are less than 20 Ando-designed residences in the United States, making them rare and coveted.

While some appreciate Ando's artistic touch, others find his designs to be eyesores, as evident from the Twitter reactions to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new mansion.