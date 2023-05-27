 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West new wife proving to be good influence on him: ‘Keeping him grounded’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

File Footage 

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has been a positive influence on the rapper as she is keeping him “grounded” following his heated social media rants.

The Heartless hitmaker exchanged vows with the architectural designer in a secret ceremony sometime after he finalized divorce from ex Kim Kardashian.

Speaking of the newlyweds, an insider told The Messenger that the rapper’s circle has also “gotten smaller” and only contains people who “speak the truth.”

West, who now goes by Ye, was cancelled by major brands after he tweeted that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” sparking global controversy.

However, the source said that Ye and Censori “have finally found a moment of peace in their relationship” following the intense backlash.

"They are both focused on making the kids' lives content and seamless,” the insider said of his four kids with Kardashian. “He is still very much involved in their lives as much as he can."

"She has really been keeping him grounded,” the source said of Censori, adding, "He likes that he and Bianca have a lot in common and can work and collaborate together."

A spiritual adviser, who is still in contact with Ye despite his controversial remarks, revealed that his social circle has "gotten smaller" and only contains people who can "speak truth into his life."

"Anyone who is in Ye’s life has to want to be there; they have to be intentional about taking time with him," the adviser revealed. "And it might surprise you, but he isn’t surrounding himself with people who just believe everything he believes.”

"He’s open to at least listening to people who believe differently, although he doesn’t seem to let it change him right now. That’s the reality of Ye," the insider explained.


More From Entertainment:

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters responds to anti-Semitism allegations

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters responds to anti-Semitism allegations

'Succession' star Brian Cox admits feeling 'a bit rejected' by Logan's fate

'Succession' star Brian Cox admits feeling 'a bit rejected' by Logan's fate

Taylor Swift releases ‘Karma’ music video amid Ice Spice collab backlash video

Taylor Swift releases ‘Karma’ music video amid Ice Spice collab backlash
'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli launches 'Talking Sopranos' podcast on Max video

'Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli launches 'Talking Sopranos' podcast on Max
Kelly Clarkson talks moving ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ to NYC: ‘All for my kids’

Kelly Clarkson talks moving ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ to NYC: ‘All for my kids’
Inside the DM: How Mark Ronson convinced Dua Lipa to join 'Barbie' soundtrack

Inside the DM: How Mark Ronson convinced Dua Lipa to join 'Barbie' soundtrack
Alec Baldwin pens note in remembrance of mom Carol: ‘It’s hard to believe’ video

Alec Baldwin pens note in remembrance of mom Carol: ‘It’s hard to believe’
Taylor Swift’s father doubts Matty Healy’s intentions amid their budding romance?

Taylor Swift’s father doubts Matty Healy’s intentions amid their budding romance?
Austin Butler bonds with Kaia Gerber’s parents at casual dinner outing

Austin Butler bonds with Kaia Gerber’s parents at casual dinner outing
Paul Walker’s brother Cody honours late actor in a heartfelt way

Paul Walker’s brother Cody honours late actor in a heartfelt way
Beyoncé halts Paris concert to pay homage to Tina Turner: ‘Scream so she can feel your love’

Beyoncé halts Paris concert to pay homage to Tina Turner: ‘Scream so she can feel your love’
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Scott Disick on 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Scott Disick on 40th birthday