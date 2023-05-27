 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser helps children of military with educational scholarships

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has recently opened up about helping children whose parents died in the military.

In an exclusive interview with CBS, Hauser revealed that he is part of a charity organisation, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, that grant scholarships to orphaned children.

He said, “I'm a big fan of second chances. You know, for kids when they lose a family member, it's a huge loss for them.”

Hauser, who shares three children with wife Cynthia Daniel, stated, “Maybe it's just my way of serving. You know, this country, the soldiers, their families.”

According to Daily Mail, Hauser was involved with the organisation 20 years ago and during this period, over 1,100 scholarships have been distributed.

Hauser also disclosed that he has worked with Clay Hutmacher and provided scholarships for families who lose a non-military parent.

The actor mentioned that he wanted to continue the legacy of his grandfather Milton Sperling, who was a World War II Marine and Hollywood producer and screenwriter.

“I think it's as good as it gets as a human, like just the human element of wanting to help. Just to see somebody go through that moment of like, grace,” he added. 

