 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’
Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for becoming the epitome moral superiority for those who stand in contrast to the day-to-day person’s struggle.

Film and TV producer, Erbil Gunasti, issued these claims.

He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, right alongside GB News.

He started the converastion off by noting how “Until the turn of the century, American film stars and Hollywood A-listers were in huge demand, revered across the world as hard-working, icons to universally admire and respect.”

But “as California retreated into its own weighty shadow the underprivileged and disadvantaged in the real world suffered as it became an iniquitous magnet for woke, self-obsessed ‘celebrities’.”

“This is America degenerating in front of our eyes – the ‘haves’ lording their moral superiority over a 'have not' populace that is struggling to put food on the table - and Meghan Markle symbolises it more than anyone.”

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’

Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’
King Charles and Camilla planning another expensive ceremony?

King Charles and Camilla planning another expensive ceremony?
Here’s what Queen Elizabeth said to Camilla before her wedding to Charles video

Here’s what Queen Elizabeth said to Camilla before her wedding to Charles
Why Kate Middleton would be eager to attend the Jordanian royal wedding video

Why Kate Middleton would be eager to attend the Jordanian royal wedding
Mike Tindall talks seating woes at King’s Coronation: ‘Quite frustrating’ video

Mike Tindall talks seating woes at King’s Coronation: ‘Quite frustrating’
Prince Harry wants hands in ‘both pies’: ‘Can’t let go of the UK’

Prince Harry wants hands in ‘both pies’: ‘Can’t let go of the UK’
Harry stops Meghan from using Archewell for sharing news of her achievements?

Harry stops Meghan from using Archewell for sharing news of her achievements?

Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?

Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?
Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans video

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans
Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?