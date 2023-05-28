Bayern Munich clinches 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in nail-biting finale

Bayern Munich´s German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer celebrates with the trophy after the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, western Germany on May 27, 2023.—AFP

Bayern Munich has emerged victorious once again, clinching their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in a thrilling final day that witnessed Dortmund succumbing to pressure and settling for a draw against Mainz.

Entering the decisive final match with a two-point lead over Bayern, Dortmund's dreams were shattered as they endured a calamitous first half. Mainz surged ahead by two goals, and Dortmund's forward Sebastian Haller missed a penalty. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Dortmund scoring a stoppage-time equalizer through Niklas Sule, but their hopes of a victory were dashed due to lack of time.

In the meantime, Bayern travelled to Cologne and took the lead within the first 10 minutes through an early goal by winger Kingsley Coman. Cologne's midfielder Dejan Ljubicic's late penalty injected some suspense into the title race, with Dortmund momentarily in the lead. However, Bayern's forward Jamal Musiala found the net in the 89th minute, sealing a memorable 2-1 victory and solidifying their claim to the 33rd German top-flight title.

This season has been characterized by turbulence for the German club, including a managerial change mid-season. However, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in March proved to be pivotal in guiding Bayern to yet another league triumph, sustaining their decade-long dominance.

During the second half of the campaign, Bayern faced intense competition from Dortmund and RB Leipzig, both in the League and the Champions League. Despite crashing out of the European competition at the quarterfinal stage to Manchester City, Bayern's focus shifted solely to the league after exiting the DFB-Pokal in the quarterfinals against Freiburg.

Off the field, Bayern encountered various setbacks, such as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer breaking his leg while skiing in December and the departure of goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic in January. In April, star signing Sadio Mane was sidelined for a game due to an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane following their first-leg defeat to Manchester City.

Even on the pitch, Bayern faced challenges. In the penultimate game of the season, Tuchel's side suffered a significant blow to their title hopes with a stunning 3-1 home defeat to RB Leipzig, allowing Dortmund to enter the final day with a two-point advantage.

However, with Dortmund succumbing to pressure, Bayern seized the opportunity and secured the championship in the dying minutes of the season, solidifying their sustained dominance in German football.