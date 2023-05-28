Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel

Abhishek Bachchan play a corrupt and uneducated politician in 'Dasvi'

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam starrer Dasvi will reportedly get a sequel.

According to the sources, Dasvi director Tushar Jalota and producer Dinesh Vijan have met each other again to discuss a follow-up story of the film for a sequel. The duo has tentatively named the film Barwi.

Sources stated: “The makers feel that Dasvi deserves a sequel and want to take the story forward. Tushar has already begun working on the script, and has an interesting idea for part 2, which Dinesh has liked as well. If all goes as planned - the film will go on the floors this year.”

Dasvi, with its unique and catchy plot, turned out to be a massive hit among the audience.

The story of the film revolved around an uneducated and a corrupt politician who goes to jail. During his imprisonment, he realizes the importance of education and decides to earn his 10th grade certificate.

While talking about the film, Abhishek told Pinkvilla in an interview that he has given an ode to his father Amitabh Bachchan in one of the scenes of Dasvi where he mimics the body language of his father’s world-famous Badshah Khan character from film Khuda Gawah.

As far the sequel is concerned, sources approached the maker to get a confirmation over the news, but they haven’t heard anything from them yet, reports Pinkvilla.