Sunday May 28, 2023
Taylor Swift shares glimpses of ‘unannounced’ performance with Ice Spice

Taylor Swift surprised the crowd as she brought out Ice Spice to the stage on the opening night of her New Jersey leg of Eras Tour on Friday, May 26, 2023, at MetLife Stadium.

Before the Lavender Haze singer kicked off her show, she announced a remixed version of a fan-favourite song from Midnights album, Karma, which features the Bronx-based rapper, Ice Spice. 

Much to the fans’ delight, the singer ended it up performing it live during opening night.

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, took to social media to share glimpses from her dazzling show that had a lot going on.

Swift began her post describing “last night in Jersey” with a slew of emojis in the caption: mind blown emoji, double hearts, crescent moon, Saturn planet, prayer hands, shimmering stars, and finally the explosion emoji.

“The way the whole stadium screamed when Ice literally popped up unannounced [grinning squinting emoji] - Getting to world premiere the Karma music video I directed with my dancers who were in it - Playing Getaway Car with Jack and hearing everyone shout the lyrics - I love you

@icespicee_” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Hero hitmaker had premiered the music video of remixed version of Karma on YouTube, which she seemingly directed alongside her dancer. In the images she shares, the singer was excitedly sat on the stage floor looking up at the big screen alongside her dancers.

Moreover, during the show while the set-list was largely the same, the Look What You Made Me Do singer added two acoustic songs deep into the set as she brought out frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff for a rendition of Reputation album fan-favourite, Getaway Car, and then took to the piano for a Midnights album deep cut, Maroon.

“I love you @jackantonoff,” she continued, “I love you all in that crazy crowd last night - can’t wait to get back out there tonight [white smiling face emoji]”

Taylor Swift will be performing three shows in New Jersey concluding on May 28th, 2023, ET.

