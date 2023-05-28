Suniel Shetty opens up about getting threat calls from the underworld

Suniel Shetty says he stood his ground against the Mumbai underworld

Suniel Shetty, a renowned Bollywood actor, has recently disclosed that during the 1990s, he received phone calls from the underworld and personally dealt with them.

During a recent appearance on the podcast The BarberShop with Shantanu, the Hera Pheri star discussed the phone calls he received from the Mumbai underworld.

“We were at a time when the underworld was rambling here (in Mumbai). You know I used to get calls saying, ‘I will do this, I will do that.’ I used to abuse back."

He recalled how the police would advise him against angering the gangs, “I had cops telling me, ‘Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset and they could do anything.’ I said, ‘What? I’m not wrong, protect me. What have I done?’ So that’s the background I came from.”

The actor-turned-producer revealed that he never told his family about the dangerous incidents he’s been through, "I have never told Athiya and Ahaan what I have done. I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer.’"

Suniel was last seen in the action-thriller web series ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega’. The series also starred Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, and Teena Singh.