WATCH: PAF salutes nation’s resolve on Youm-e-Takbeer

Pakistan successfully carried out nuclear test on May 28, 1998. — Radio Pakistan.

On the silver jubilee of the conduct of nuclear tests by Pakistan marking the historic day of Youm-e-Takbeer, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has saluted the resolve of the entire nation.

With the successful nuclear tests in the hills of Chaghai 25 years ago, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

According to a statement issued by the PAF: On May 28, 1988, Pakistan demonstrated its nuclear capability in response to provocative Indian nuclear tests.

The PAF played a crucial role in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation during this time by transporting the nuclear device and sensitive equipment to the test site through its C-130 aircraft whereas its fighter jets provided aerial cover prior to and during the tests, read the statement.

The PAF's fighter aircraft remained on high alert, and the pilots were ready to intercept any hostile aircraft that might have threatened Pakistan's sovereignty.

The PAF's commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's aerial frontiers continues to this day, and the PAF remains vigilant and prepared to defend the nation.

The air force is proud to have played a crucial role in this historic event, and on this memorable day, each and every individual of PAF pledge that he or she will continue to defend the nation's aerial frontiers with the same level of dedication and commitment.