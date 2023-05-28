 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

However, he decided to be generous and gave a hint at what it was, saying it starts with the letter “I”
However, he decided to be generous and gave a hint at what it was, saying it starts with the letter “I”

South Korean actor Gong Yoo from Train to Busan explains why he will not reveal his MBTI personality type. He elaborated on the reason while making an appearance on Salon Drip.

When the star was asked by the host Jang Do Yeon what his MBTI was, he admitted: “I’ve never revealed this on television or in interviews.”

When the host questioned why he chose not to do so, he simply remarked “I don’t want to” before elaborating further. He explained that he did not want people to think that they knew him simply because they knew his personality type.

“When someone’s MBTI is known, that makes it easier to feel like you already know that person. They’re like, ‘Oh, no wonder. I thought you were a certain MBTI.’ I didn’t like people thinking they knew me because they knew my MBTI.”

He added: “So I swore to myself never to share my MBTI.”

However, he decided to be generous and gave a hint at what it was, saying it starts with the letter “I” meaning that he comes under the introverted personality types.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier
K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols

K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols
Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield

Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield
Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance

Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance
Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat

Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat
‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule
Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?

Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal
Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert

Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis
Celine Dion having ‘difficulty walking’ as her health worsens

Celine Dion having ‘difficulty walking’ as her health worsens