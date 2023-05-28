 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Pakistani fans as 'FUBAR' trends on No 1

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Cast member Arnold Schwarzenegger attends a premiere for the Netflix series Fubar, in Los Angeles, California, US May 22, 2023. — Reuters
Cast member Arnold Schwarzenegger attends a premiere for the Netflix series "Fubar", in Los Angeles, California, US May 22, 2023. — Reuters 

Action superstar and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger thanked his Pakistani fans for their love and support as his newly-released TV show "FUBAR" was trending on top in the South Asian country. 

Schwarzenegger was thanking Ukrainian fans when a Pakistani also posted a picture saying that his show was trending at number one in Pakistan on the streaming site Netflix.

"Thank you to my fans in Pakistan!" wrote the actor, who is also the former governor of California, in reply to the social media user's tweet. 

This is the first time the American and Austrian actor has played a role in a TV series. Schwarzenegger is the star as well as the executive producer of the action-comedy spy series. 

"FUBAR", which is created by Nick Santora, premiered on May 25. 

Schwarzenegger, who stars a Luke Brunner, is a veteran CIA operative on the cusp of retirement. However, his retirement plans are put on hold as he is called for the one last undercover mission — saving another operative that just so happens to be his daughter. 

"The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour," according to Netflix.

"This was an opportunity that was not available in the '80s and '90s when I was climbing up in my career after 'Conan the Barbarian' and 'Terminator,'" Schwarzenegger told Reuters.

"It is chaos and that creates a lot of fun opportunities," he said.

"Some of them are very intense – it’s life and death – and some are them are laugh-out-loud and you say, 'Oh my God this is really funny'," he added.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan spills the beans on Citadel’s Serbia shoot

Varun Dhawan spills the beans on Citadel’s Serbia shoot
Model Nimra Jacob accuses Hasnain Lehri of physical assault, verbal abuse

Model Nimra Jacob accuses Hasnain Lehri of physical assault, verbal abuse
Manoj Bajpayee reveals his daughter doesn’t speak Hindi, calls her ‘angrez’

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his daughter doesn’t speak Hindi, calls her ‘angrez’
Suniel Shetty opens up about getting threat calls from the underworld

Suniel Shetty opens up about getting threat calls from the underworld
Sunny Leone 'thank' husband Daniel Webber for his immense support at Cannes

Sunny Leone 'thank' husband Daniel Webber for his immense support at Cannes
Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'

Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race
Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'

Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'
Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'

Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'
Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates

Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates
Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel