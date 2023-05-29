Mbappe defeats Messi, claims fourth straight best French player title

Twitter/FabrizioRomano

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Season for the fourth consecutive year, beating teammate Lionel Messi and other contenders for the prestigious award.

The 24-year-old forward had an impressive season, scoring 28 goals in 33 matches as PSG secured their 11th French title.

The award ceremony took place in Paris, where Mbappe was crowned the winner ahead of Messi, Lens duo Loïs Openda and Séko Fofana, and Lille striker Jonathan David. With this fourth win, Mbappe surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record and became the only player to have won the award four times.

Mbappe expressed his gratitude to his teammates, staff, and those who work behind the scenes, emphasizing his desire to make a lasting impact in the sport. He acknowledged his surprise at achieving such success at a young age but expressed his happiness at making history in his country. Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire in 2024, with a possible one-year extension.

In addition to Mbappe's recognition, Franck Haise was named the best coach of the season for leading RC Lens to second place, securing the team's return to the UEFA Champions League after 21 years. Lens also had four players selected for the Ligue 1 Team of the Season: goalkeeper Brice Samba, defender Kevin Danso, midfielder Séko Fofana, and striker Loïs Openda. PSG had four players included as well, with Mbappe and Messi leading the attacking line, and Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi as the fullbacks.

Mbappe's achievement as a four-time winner of the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award highlights his exceptional talent and contribution to the sport. With his outstanding performances and consistent goal-scoring abilities, he remains a key player for PSG and an integral part of French football. As fans eagerly await his next move, Mbappe reassured them that he would be with the club for the upcoming season, leaving speculation about his future open-ended.