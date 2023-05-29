Lilibet 2nd birthday plans laid bare

Princess Lilibet, the only daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, will turn two on June 4.



Lilibet’s parents are planning a small get-together birthday party at their Montecito mansion.

According to a report by New Idea, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will invite a few friends and their children to celebrate the special day of their only daughter.

The California-based royal couple will be having a BBQ with the guests and their kids.

The publication, citing sources, reported, “No doubt she’ll be getting a truckload of presents. Meghan has fallen in love with Cartier’s absolutely divine music boxes.”

Prince Harry also wants to add more British books to the nursery of Lilibet and Archie that he used to love as a kid on daughter’s birthday.

Lilibet, who was born in US, celebrated her first birthday in UK during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meghan and Harry had also shared photo of Lilibet on her first birthday.