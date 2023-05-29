 
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan claims wife 'Gauri Khan has never given him any gift'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview, claimed that wife Gauri Khan has never given him any gift.

During a chat show, Tere Mere Beach Mein with Farah Khan, Shah Rukh added: “She gives an excuse saying that what should I gift a man who has everything including me."

The Pathaan actor recalled an old incident to prove his claim. “And once I remember I had a spine injury, so I had to stay in London for a couple of months. So, I went to the clothing store and bought a t-shirt but it was big. So, I thought it was not right to wear.”

Shah Rukh, 57, went to say that he asked his wife to return the shirt instead buy him a t-shirt made of cotton. She went to the store and after returning she informed Khan that they didn’t take the shirt back.

The DDLJ actor further revealed that two of his friends came to see him later that day, Pamila and Kajal, who then told him what happened to that shirt.

They informed SRK,“Gauri exchanged the t-shirt and took something else but she didn’t purchase anything for you. She said, ‘he’s in the hospital. He won’t require new clothes.’ Instead, she purchased a handbag for herself.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story has been an example for many. The two have been spotted expressing their love for each other at numerous events.

Work wise, SRK will be next in Jawan, directed by Atlee, reports News 18.  

