Monday May 29, 2023
Kaley Cuoco divulges 'instantaneous' connection she had with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco fell head over heels in love with her partner Tom Pelphrey when they first met.

The Big Bang Theory actress, 37, and the Ozark star, 40, began dating in April 2022 as she revealed in an interview at the time that it was “love at first sight.”

Moreover, recently being divorced form her ex-husband Karl Cook in 2022, The Flight Attendant actress was not looking for love, let alone having a baby.

However, in a recent interview with Emmy Magazine, the actress revealed that “everything changed” when she met Pelphrey “at a party for Netflix’s Ozark.”

She said having a baby “just wasn’t on my radar” and after they fell in love, within months they found out that they were expecting their first child together.

“This was not a goal of mine,” Cuoco told the outlet. “As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous — ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

She added that her beau felt the same way. “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be,” she continued.

“I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. 

“We’re not twenty, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away,” she said of conceiving their daughter Matilda that the couple welcomed on March 30th, this year.

Cuoco was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, as well as equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022.

