 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Futile efforts to create rift between army, people will never succeed: COAS

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is addressing officers of Command & Staff College Quetta in this still taken from a video on May 29, Monday. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is addressing officers of Command & Staff College Quetta in this still taken from a video on May 29, Monday. — ISPR
  • "Efforts to weaken bond between army and people will never succeed," says Gen Munir.
  • "Pakistan Army being one of strongest armies in world can't be coerced by anyone."
  • Army chief stresses operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional warfare.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that attempts to drive a wedge between the nation and military will never succeed and added that the nexus between the “internal collusive elements and external forces” has been exposed.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to Quetta Garrison where he addressed officers of Command & Staff College Quetta, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

While addressing the officers, the COAS emphasised upon operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th generation warfare.

“Those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its armed forces will never be able to succeed InshaAllah,” the COAS was quoted as saying by the military's media wing.

He said the military remained perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their armed forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.

The army chief further said that the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability “has amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan”.

“The Pakistan Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pakistan, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah,” the ISPR cited Gen Munir as saying.

The COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison.

He was earlier received by the Commander Quetta Corps.

General Munir made the similar remarks last month when he reiterated the military's commitment to Pakistan’s stability and vowed to ensure that the bond between the army and the people is preserved and further solidified.

In his first speech at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) as the COAS, he had said that the people of Pakistan are central to the unity of the state and added that the first and foremost is loyalty to the state of Pakistan and commitment to the Constitutional role assigned to armed forces of Pakistan.

"To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland. Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” he told the cadets.

Last week, General Munir said that whatever happened May 9 — the day when violent protests gripped the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — was very sad and condemnable.

His comments came during his visit to the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad on May 25 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day) to remember and pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while defending the motherland and its people.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated," said the army chief, adding that the nation will not forgive or forget those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and undermined their dignity. 

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in £190 million settlement case

NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in £190 million settlement case
British army chief arrives in Pakistan on 5-day ‘Defence Engagement’ visit

British army chief arrives in Pakistan on 5-day ‘Defence Engagement’ visit
PTI leader Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ATC dismisses plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah

ATC dismisses plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah
Exodus of leaders won’t affect PTI vote bank, says Asad Umar

Exodus of leaders won’t affect PTI vote bank, says Asad Umar
Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen cannot benefit from review of judgements law: Azam Tarar

Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen cannot benefit from review of judgements law: Azam Tarar
ATC approves transfer of eight accused involved in attack on GHQ to military courts

ATC approves transfer of eight accused involved in attack on GHQ to military courts
Military corporate farming case: No minutes recorded of ministerial meeting, LHC told

Military corporate farming case: No minutes recorded of ministerial meeting, LHC told
PM’s aide proposes setting up 'constitutional court'

PM’s aide proposes setting up 'constitutional court'
IHC seeks medical report of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi from jail authorities

IHC seeks medical report of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi from jail authorities
Jahangir Tareen likely to ‘announce new political party in 72 hours’

Jahangir Tareen likely to ‘announce new political party in 72 hours’
£190m settlement case: Imran Khan 'placed on ECL'

£190m settlement case: Imran Khan 'placed on ECL'