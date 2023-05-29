Vicky Pattison likened to Kate Middleton in polka dot dress

Reality star Vicky Pattison has been likened to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton as she rocked a stunning black and white polka dot dress in a new clip.

The star has shared a clip of her modelling a New Look dress that she plans to wear to the races.

The podcaster uploaded the video of her getting ready for the races and captioned it: "This little number from my @newlook collection sold out in like minutes.

The 35 year-old also thanked to a "super cute @hellomag article that compared it to a Kate Middleton number (pinch me! I was dyingggg!!!! Anyway, it’s now back in stock, super gorge and probably will sell out again so I’ll put my link to shop on my story for you all!!! Have a great bank holidayyyyy."



Vicky, in the clip, can be seen wearing the stylish dress and teaming it with accessories. She adds black pointed toe heels, a black padded clutch bag and an extravagant fascinator.

Her followers and fans were quick to compliment the TV star, with one saying: “You look gorgeous, enjoy the day x”.



Another added: "Love this, so classy and elegant."

Vicky's polka dot frock was reminiscent of the dress that Princess of Wales rocked to Ascot in 2022. Both dresses feature a black and white polka dot pattern, frilled details and are of a similar length.



Kate Middleton, whos loved for her fashion sense, is a huge fan of polka dots and probably has a vast wardrobe jam-packed with elegant pieces that reflect her taste. She donned a gorgeous navy polka dot peplum dress to Wimbledon to attend the men’s singles final in 2022 with a pair of designer shades to complete the look.

However, Vicky’s polka dot dress, according to reports, is a little bit cheaper than Kate’s designer numbers.