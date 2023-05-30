Lisa Rinna's late mom dream visit prompts 'RHOBH' exit

Lisa Rinna left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2023.

And now she is thanking her mom for the decision.

The 59-year-old revealed her mom, Lois, who died in 2021, visited her in a dream to ask her to leave the reality show.

“She came to me,” Rinna told ES magazine.

“It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say: ‘That’s so weird.’ I was sleeping, and I heard her say to me: ‘It’s time for you to go.’

“I told a psychic, and she said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure,” the Bravo star added.

Rinna also said quitting was not easy because “who wants to leave a job?”

However, the Dancing With The Stars alum added that the growing negative responses from fans also pushed her to exit from the show.

“I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing,” she said.

“I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

Earlier this year, Rinna bode farewell to RHOBH after the eighth season.