 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan addresses This Morning scandal: ‘end up with corpse careers’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Piers Morgan addresses This Morning scandal: ‘end up with corpse careers’
Piers Morgan addresses This Morning scandal: ‘end up with corpse careers’

Piers Morgan has recently addressed This Morning scandal as he likened it to Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs.

On May 29, the broadcaster took to Twitter and posted a picture from the movie, writing, “I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpse careers.”

Earlier, Phillip Schofield admitted he had an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning, which was called out by fans and followers of the show and host. Later it was decided to have independent inquiry after Phillip resigned from ITV.

Piers Morgan addresses This Morning scandal: ‘end up with corpse careers’

In his statement to the Daily Mail shared on May 19, Phillip revealed that he had an “unwise but “not illegal on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning”.

It is pertinent to mention that employee at the time was allegedly 15 when he first met Phillip at a school visit.

However, Phillip’s lawyers confirmed that he met the boy at 15 but the affair ensued when he started working at ITV at 18.

Following this scandal, Phillip shared his reaction on Instagram and called out “loud voices” who have disapproved him and This Morning for its “toxicity”.

More From Entertainment:

Nicholas Britell discusses crafting music for 'Succession' season finale

Nicholas Britell discusses crafting music for 'Succession' season finale
Priscilla Presley ‘playing happy family’ with Riley Keough despite strained ties

Priscilla Presley ‘playing happy family’ with Riley Keough despite strained ties
Shakira's ex Gerard Pique beams with happiness as he takes girlfriend to Coldplay concert video

Shakira's ex Gerard Pique beams with happiness as he takes girlfriend to Coldplay concert
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet fans thrilled their relationship is ‘NOT serious’

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet fans thrilled their relationship is ‘NOT serious’
Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers for tour collaboration in New Jersey

Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers for tour collaboration in New Jersey
Lily-Rose Depp speaks up on being defined by men in her life

Lily-Rose Depp speaks up on being defined by men in her life
Jennifer Garner fulfils mum duties for Jennifer Lopez’s child, Disneyland outing is proof

Jennifer Garner fulfils mum duties for Jennifer Lopez’s child, Disneyland outing is proof

Taylor Swift likes Matty Healy more as she ‘learns new things about him’

Taylor Swift likes Matty Healy more as she ‘learns new things about him’
Taylor Swift says Ice Spice collab was ‘natural’ amid PR stunt claims video

Taylor Swift says Ice Spice collab was ‘natural’ amid PR stunt claims
Alex Borstein reflects on imperfect characters, future possibilities in 'Mrs. Maisel'

Alex Borstein reflects on imperfect characters, future possibilities in 'Mrs. Maisel'
Kim Kardashian 'encouraging' Khloe to forgive Tristan Thompson after own failed marriage video

Kim Kardashian 'encouraging' Khloe to forgive Tristan Thompson after own failed marriage

Priyanka Chopra confesses being part of a movie she hated: Watch

Priyanka Chopra confesses being part of a movie she hated: Watch